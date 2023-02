Usher talks EGOT goal, Super Bowl and new Vegas residency dates Usher, recording artist/actor, on extra date added to his Las Vegas residency due to high fan demand: “I think that there's an audience that needs to be served with what I offer as an artist and what I think historically needs to be seen in this city. Back in 1955, when performers came to the city…They could not even set foot in the same spaces as the people that they were performing for.” (AP)