US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defends her behavior during State of the Union US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her heckling of President Biden during Tuesday night's State of the Union address, saying she doesn't "clap for liars." Greene stood and yelled at the president during the address. In addition, the Georgia Republican refused to applaud for the Ukrainian Ambassador and the family of Tyre Nichols when they were introduced during Biden's speech.