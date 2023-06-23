Watch CBS News

Upcycled food movement starting to sprout

World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP)
