Atlanta Now News at 10

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents U.S. President Joe Biden with an award plaque in Kyiv (CNN/Ukrainian Presidency)

Ukraine: Zelenskyy presents Biden with award plaque Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents U.S. President Joe Biden with an award plaque in Kyiv (CNN/Ukrainian Presidency)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On