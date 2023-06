Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief raises awareness for gun violence in Atlanta Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief provides resources and services to families of victims of gun violence. They're hosting a Goals Up Guns Down basketball event on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the event and the organization, visit their Instagram page at: https://www.instagram.com/tymetothrive/ or their Twitter page at https://twitter.com/tymetothrive.