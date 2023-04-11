Atlanta Now News at 10

TX: Gov. Greg Abbott is talking about pardoning a man convicted of killing a BLM protester (CNN/KXAN/@ImhiramLive/AP Images/KEYE/KSAT/Fox News/Getty Images/Official Garretty Foster Memorial Fund/GoFundMe)

TX: Gov. Abbott plans to pardon convicted killer TX: Gov. Greg Abbott is talking about pardoning a man convicted of killing a BLM protester (CNN/KXAN/@ImhiramLive/AP Images/KEYE/KSAT/Fox News/Getty Images/Official Garretty Foster Memorial Fund/GoFundMe)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On