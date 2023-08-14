Top Stories Aug 13 - PM

Watch CBS News

This is AP NewsMinute: The death toll from the historic wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui, climbed to 93 on Sunday. This comes as officials warn that the search is in its early stages, and many more victims will likely be found. (AP)
