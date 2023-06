Tony Award winners react backstage J. Harrison Ghee, actor: "People often see me and say, 'Oh, I could never wear that or I could never do that.' And this whole season I have been living in this mantra 'You have to free yourself to see yourself.' You have to give yourself that permission to walk in the freedom and the joy of who you are and what aligns with your spirit and what makes you happy in life. And so every day I'm just finding ways to walk in my freedom and my joy. And I love playing." (AP)