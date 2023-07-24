National News
TV Schedule
Shows
Atlanta Now News at 10
Paramount+
Pluto TV
News
Local News
Sports
MoneyWatch
Crime
Health
Politics
Weather
Shows
All Shows
Focus Atlanta
Video
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Galleries
Advertise Atlanta
Log In
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The SAG-AFTRA strike explained
LaQuetta Carpenter is an assistant professor in the Department of Theatre at Purdue University. In this video, she goes over the three biggest issues that led the actors' union SAG-AFTRA to go on strike. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On