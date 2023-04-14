The real story behind 'The Pope's Exorcist' Father Eddie Siebert, Executive Producer: “So this story came to me with one of my colleagues, Michael Kaczmarek, who's also a producer on this movie, and he said, 'Look, I think we should do a film about Father Gabriel Amorth.' And that's how I first heard of him. And I said, 'Well, who is he exactly?' And I started doing some digging, and he told me a little story about him. And I thought, 'Well, that is kind of interesting.' And since I've always wanted to work in mainstream, this was a good fit. So reluctantly I met with the Order and I talked to them and we worked a deal. And he said, 'you know, this is a character that is going to be compelling for a lot of people.' He was a man of conviction, a man of faith, a devout man who really worked with a lot of people and helped a lot of people. So I thought this could be a real good story.” (AP)