The Real Oppenheimer - A Nuclear Historian's Perspective Alex Wellerstein is an Associate Professor in the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. He is a historian of science who specializes in the history of nuclear weapons. As the movie "Oppenheimer" opens across America, Wellerstein gives his perspective on a man he has studied his entire career. Wellerstein says that the most interesting thing about Oppenheimer is that he is not the person anyone would have picked to be the scientific director of the Manhattan Project. (AP/Campus Insights)