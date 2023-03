Teachers push for misinformation education Shawn Lee, a high school social studies teacher in Seattle, wants to see lessons on internet akin to a kind of 21st Century driver's education, an essential for modern life. Lee has tried to turn his classroom into a laboratory for that kind of education, with lessons about the need to double-check online sources, to diversify your newsfeed and to bring critical thinking to the web. He's also created an organization for other teachers to share resources. (AP)