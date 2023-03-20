Watch CBS News

Swiss bank UBS takes over ailing Credit Suisse

Banking giant UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion, in a deal orchestrated by regulators in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system. (AP)
