Striking screenwriters attempt to shut down Marvel TV series set in Hollywood Adam Conover, WGA negotiating committee member: "So this is a shoot for a Marvel show. We heard about it. We are walking back and forth here in order to set up a picket line that the Teamster trucks won't cross, either in or out. The goal of that is to shut down the production. We think what's going to happen is that the trucks are not going to come out and they're going to leave them here overnight and they're going to lose a day because they can't move them to their next location." (AP)