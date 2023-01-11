Watch CBS News

Streets submerged by floods in Central California

Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as the US state of California was wracked by more wild winter on Tuesday, while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.