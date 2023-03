Stars get nostalgic at '90s Con' Melissa Joan Hart, actor: “What's old is new again, and the younger generation we're just old enough for it to be cool again, you know it's just gone past that like mom jeans are back in, and orthopedic shoes are back in, and the kinds of things we did in the 90’s. So, I don't think I'm going to do butterfly clips again, though, I'm done with that.” (AP)