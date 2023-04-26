Stars describe challenge of "Citadel" stunts Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor - on the mental toll of training and doing her own stunts: "It takes a lot of precision because you have to miss the punches so close to people. You know, you are hitting somebody with your full force, but you have to stop before you injure someone. So it takes a lot of like technical training, I will say, to be able to do that without hurting someone. And second of all, I think that it you have to stay agile and train every day. We had to train for a year and a half and it was it was mentally and physically a very difficult show." (AP)