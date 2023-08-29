Watch CBS News

ShowBiz Minute 8/29: HYBE, Shakira, 'Gran Turismo’

Twenty wannabes from around the world have been selected to compete for a place in a new, global girl group. Geffen Records and South Korean entertainment company HYBE are joining forces on the project, which will also be filmed for Netflix. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.