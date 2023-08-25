ShowBiz Minute 8/25: Wyatt, Kaufman, 'Dune 2'

Watch CBS News

Tributes have been paid to World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt, who died unexpectedly on Thursday at 36. Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His father, grandfather and two of his uncles all wrestled in WWE. (AP)
