ShowBiz Minute 8/21: Ron Cephas Jones, ‘Blue Beetle,’ K-Con Tributes are being paid to Emmy Award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones who died at age 66, due to a long-standing pulmonary issue. Sterling K. Brown, who played his son on the TV drama “This Is Us,” posted: “The world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed.” (AP)