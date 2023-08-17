Atlanta Now News at 10

Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert, has died at 88. (AP)

ShowBiz Minute 8/17: Moss, Spears, Oher Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert, has died at 88. (AP)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On