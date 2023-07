ShowBiz Minute 7/18: Taylor Swift, 'Oppenheimer,' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Taylor Swift officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history. Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11. Swift ties Drake's record of 12 No. 1 albums, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1s to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19. (AP)