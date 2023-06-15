Watch CBS News

ShowBiz Minute 6/15: Cosby, Chasing Horse, BTS

Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit in Nevada. The women allege they were drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe. (AP)
