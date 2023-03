Atlanta Now News at 10

Tributes have been paid to influential jazz innovator, tenor saxophonist Wayne Shorter, who died Thursday in Los Angeles, aged 89. (AP)

ShowBiz Minute 3/3: Shorter, Glastonbury, Burnett Tributes have been paid to influential jazz innovator, tenor saxophonist Wayne Shorter, who died Thursday in Los Angeles, aged 89. (AP)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On