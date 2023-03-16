Watch CBS News

ShowBiz Minute 3/16: Gunn, Bryant, Hart

James Gunn is writing and directing "Superman: Legacy," which is set for release on July 11, 2025. Gunn announced the movie, the first in the new iteration of the connected DC Universe, along with fellow DC Studios CEO Peter Safran Wednesday. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.