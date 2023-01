Atlanta Now News at 10

Actor Esmé Bianco has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that rocker Marilyn Manson abused her physically, emotionally and sexually. (AP)

ShowBiz Minute 1/26: Marilyn Manson, Brendon Urie, Justin Bieber Actor Esmé Bianco has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that rocker Marilyn Manson abused her physically, emotionally and sexually. (AP)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On