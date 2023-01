Atlanta Now News at 10

Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the British guitarist who died Wednesday aged 78. (AP)

ShowBiz Minute 1/12: Jeff Beck, Prince Harry, Golden Globes Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the British guitarist who died Wednesday aged 78. (AP)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On