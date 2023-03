'Shazam!' back on the big screen Zachary Levi, actor: "I've been a child inside my whole life. I still am now. That's why I got hired. When I was growing up, my mom had no idea where I was, none of our parents knew where we were until sundown. And we came home and we ate dinner and we were okay. You know, by and large, we were good. And we learned more resiliency, We learned more agency." (AP)