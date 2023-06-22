National News
TV Schedule
Shows
Atlanta Now News at 10
Paramount+
Pluto TV
News
Local News
Sports
MoneyWatch
Crime
Health
Politics
Weather
Shows
All Shows
Focus Atlanta
Video
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Galleries
Advertise Atlanta
Log In
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Search for submersible reaches critical point
The race against time to find a submersible that disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site entered a new phase of desperation as the final hours of oxygen left on board the tiny vessel ticked off the clock. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On