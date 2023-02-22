Rom-com stars reveal their ideal match Jemima Khan, screenwriter - on arranged marriage: "I went to Pakistan when I was 20, thinking that arranged marriages were this, like, crazy, outdated, mad idea. And I came back after 10 years going, 'Yeah, bring it on. I'll have one. Mum, what do you think? You know? Would you be able to make a sensible choice?' Definitely not. However, the concept, having seen so many arranged marriages that were incredibly happy and successful. When I say arranged marriages, I mean obviously the, you know, what they've become now, which is assisted and with consent and in an introduction." (AP)