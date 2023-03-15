Watch CBS News

Roll over Labrador, French bulldog now top US dog

For the first time in three decades, the U.S. has a new top dog breed. According to the American Kennel Club, the French bulldog, the sturdy, push-faced, big-eared, and distinctively droll pooch became the nation's top purebred dog last year. (AP)
