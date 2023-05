Remembering a Metro Atlanta Fallen Hero: 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton, Jr. The Lt. Helton Memorial Foundation honors the legacy of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton, Jr., who was killed in Iraq in 2009. The Memorial Day Parade in Dacula also pays tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. For more information and to participate, click here: https://www.ltheltonfoundation.org/ and here: https://www.facebook.com/fallenheroesofgeorgia.