Rachel Zegler praises 'trailblazers' Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren Rachel Zegler, actor: "We had the best time. And our chemistry really came so naturally. It wasn't forced and we didn't try to create something that wasn't already there. I just remember meeting Helen and Lucy and immediately feeling this connection to them, and we had such wonderful conversations both on set and off and, and kind of taught each other and took cues off of each other about how to be these poderosas, these powerful women. And so it was really, really exciting to get to work with them, especially because I kind of looked up to them for so long. They're two very powerful, well-spoken, intelligent women in Hollywood who have been real trailblazers in their craft." (AP)