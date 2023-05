Quinta Brunson reacts to the Hollywood writers' strike Quinta Brunson, actor/producer/writer, on the potential Hollywood writers’ strike: “We all are, but we support—I support, I'm a member of WGA (Writers Guild of America)—and support WGA and you know, them getting what we, us, us getting what we need. So, I hope that—no one wants to strike—but I hope that we're able to rectify this, whatever that means. So, yeah.” (AP)