Pros and cons of the 4-day school week Jennifer Smith is a clinical associate professor of special education in Purdue University’s College of Education. In this video, she goes over the benefits and challenges that come with a four-day school week. Smith says many rural districts are adopting a shorter school week in order to reduce budget costs and attract more teachers. Some four-day schools have had up to four times the number of applicants compared to districts with five-day weeks. However, parents of elementary schoolchildren in these 4-day districts may have to pay more for child care. Some schools are offering child care during the now empty fifth day, but at a cost. This could put unwanted financial pressure on families that are already struggling. Older students who are able to hold part-time jobs may be able to use their extra day to gain valuable work experience. (AP/Campus Insights)