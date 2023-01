Atlanta Now News at 10

Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Congress, Federal Supreme Court and Planalto Presidential Palace in Brazil. (CNN Brasil)

Pro=Bolsonaro protesters outside Congress Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Congress, Federal Supreme Court and Planalto Presidential Palace in Brazil. (CNN Brasil)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On