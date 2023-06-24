Watch CBS News

Prigozhin denies Putin’s allegation of betrayal

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has denied Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allegation of betrayal, as he defended the actions of mercenary units that he claims have entered Russia from Ukraine. (AP)
