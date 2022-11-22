Police identify 5 killed in Colorado club shooting An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot. The other four victims, identified by police on Monday, Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump and Ashley Paugh. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers credited Fierro with saving "a lot of lives" and added "I have never encountered a person who had engaged in such heroic actions that was so humble about it."