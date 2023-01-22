Watch CBS News

Police: At least 10 killed in California shooting

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. (AP)
