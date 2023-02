Pentatonix celebrate Hollywood Walk of Fame star Scott Hoying, recording artist (Pentatonix): "We don't even know how to process it. I feel like that is such a staple to be immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard and the location is right in front of the Hotel Roosevelt - Hollywood Roosevelt. And next to Etta James. And it's just all these iconic names you've heard about since you were a kid. And now it's like we're a part of it. It's hard to, like, fully process." (AP)