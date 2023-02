Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors chat superhero suits Kang the Conquerer has entered the Marvel universe - played by Jonathan Majors. Majors said when he first saw his bad guy suit, it was "emotional." "There he is, you know, on a hanger. But there he is.' What can I tell you? It's quite flexible, but you have to break it in. Towards the end, I could jump rope in it. I did push-ups in it," he smiled. (AP)