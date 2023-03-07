Oscar-nominated costume designer Mary Zophres says 'Babylon' was biggest challenge of her career Mary Zophres, costume designer: “It had 7000 background. And I think before that I'd probably the highest was my maybe four or five. and it had 250 speaking parts, which is high and numbers one through 30 had over. Some of them had over 20 changes and we only had 12 weeks to prep and we had $60 million total budget. So it was a low budget and no CGI. So it was a big challenge. It was, but it was also like probably the most invigorating and rewarding project I had done to date, too.” (AP)