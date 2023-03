Oscar celebrations continue at Vanity Fair party The "Everything Everywhere All At Once" party continued after the Oscars. The filmmakers behind the best picture winner, along with stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, showed off their shiny new Oscar statuettes on the blue carpet at the Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills, California. Also on hand: best actor winner Brendan Fraser, who arrived with his family, and Austin Butler, who was joined by girlfriend Kaia Gerber. (AP)