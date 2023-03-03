Watch CBS News

On This Day - 3 March 1985

Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis, co-stars of the ABC television series "Moonlighting," react to applause after they were honored by the Hollywood Radio and Television Society as broadcasting's man and woman of the year. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.