Atlanta Now News at 10

Minneapolis, 21 April 2016 - Crowds at all-night dance party honoring Prince held in downtown Minneapolis' First Avenue nightclub (AP)

On This Day - 21 April 2016 Minneapolis, 21 April 2016 - Crowds at all-night dance party honoring Prince held in downtown Minneapolis' First Avenue nightclub (AP)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On