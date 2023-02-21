Atlanta Now News at 10

Rishikesh, India, 23 February 1968 - Paul McCartney and Jane Asher walk through woods (AP)

On This Day - 20 February 1968 Rishikesh, India, 23 February 1968 - Paul McCartney and Jane Asher walk through woods (AP)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On