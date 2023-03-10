Watch CBS News

Newark debuts Harriet Tubman monument

Newark city officials, rapper Queen Latifah, artist Nina Cooke John, Audible founder Don Katz, and others cut the ribbon to debut a new monument in honor of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The monument stands in Harriet Tubman Square. (AP)
