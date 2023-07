Atlanta Now News at 10

Video shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster. (CNN/WSOC/Jeremy Wagner/Taylor James)

NC/SC: Roller coaster shut down after crack found Video shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster. (CNN/WSOC/Jeremy Wagner/Taylor James)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On