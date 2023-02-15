Naeem Khan marks two decades of sparkle and glitz at NYFW "This is 20 years of Naeem Khan. So I wanted to bring what I've done for 20 years, but in a new way. You know, I'm known for glamor. It's 20 years of glamor. So the whole show is super glamorous. From feathers to beads. It took 600 people about 4 to 5 months to make the connection. So I just want to show you that we in America can make couture like Paris, but it's not couture it's ready-to-wear. But the craftsmanship is -it's all about craftsmanship. Beautiful clothes, classic clothes, high glamour clothes. That's what it is." (AP)