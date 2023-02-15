Watch CBS News

Naeem Khan marks two decades of sparkle and glitz at NYFW

"This is 20 years of Naeem Khan. So I wanted to bring what I've done for 20 years, but in a new way. You know, I'm known for glamor. It's 20 years of glamor. So the whole show is super glamorous. From feathers to beads. It took 600 people about 4 to 5 months to make the connection. So I just want to show you that we in America can make couture like Paris, but it's not couture it's ready-to-wear. But the craftsmanship is -it's all about craftsmanship. Beautiful clothes, classic clothes, high glamour clothes. That's what it is." (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.