Watch CBS News

Musk said to have taken control of Twitter: CBS News Flash Oct. 28, 2022

Sources tell The Associated Press and other outlets that Elon Musk has officially taken over twitter – and ousted some top executives. Wth the midterm elections less than two weeks away, more than 15 million people have already voted early, according to a University of Florida analysis., showing over 10 million mail-in ballots have been cast so far--and over 5 million in person. And the World Series is set to begin, with the Houston Astros hosting the Philadelphia Phillies.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.